CryptoPunks
10,000 unique collectible characters with proof of ownership stored on the Ethereum blockchain.
What you see above are the 10,000 unique "CryptoPunks" in a map-like interface. No two are exactly alike, and each one of them can be officially owned by a single person on the Ethereum blockchain. They can be claimed for free by anybody with an Ethereum wallet, although you will need to pay a small fee to the Ethereum network to execute your transaction. At current Ethereum prices, it costs around 11 cents to get a punk. We have also created a marketplace where you can buy and sell individual Punks. You can either offer them for sale to anyone for a minimum price, or to a specific person. The zoomable image above is connected to the Ethereum network and has been colored to show you which punks are currently owned or for sale. Punks with a blue background are not yet claimed by anyone. Punks with a green background have been claimed. Punks with a red background are available for sale by their owner. You can click to zoom in on a Punk and reveal its details.